NEW YORK (CNN)- “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman gave his award for playing a superhero to a real hero.

The actor was accepting the MTV Movie & TV Award for best hero in a movie when he invited James Shaw Jr. to the stage. Shaw is responsible for stopping the gunman in a deadly shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee in April that killed four people.

“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Boseman said. “So I just want to acknowledge somebody that’s here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand. If you don’t know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives. Come on up here.”

Shaw then took the stage and Boseman handed him the golden popcorn award, “This is gonna live at your house.”

Shaw was grazed by a bullet while grappling with the gunman and burned his right hand grabbing the barrel of the weapon.

Shaw also created a GoFundMe page to assist the victims of the shooting.

“Black Panther” also received the highest honor of the night — best movie.

The film’s stars, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke, accepted the award and thanked the fans.

Duke thanked fans for not only investing their time in the movie, but “investing in a continued conversation for what this industry and what this culture could achieve. And what we all can aspire to be.”

Netflix’s supernatural hit “Stranger Things” took home the honor for best show. Netflix announced in December that the show is coming back for a third season, but a release date has not yet been announced.

Below is the full list of winners.

Best Movie

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther” *WINNER

“Girls Trip”

“IT”

“Wonder Woman”

Best Show

“13 Reasons Why”

“Game of Thrones ”

“grown-ish”

“Riverdale”

“Stranger Things” *WINNER

Best Performance in a Movie

Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther” *WINNER

Timothée Chalamet,”Call Me By Your Name”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Best Performance in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” *WINNER

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Best Hero

Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther” *WINNER

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Gal Gadot, “Wonder Woman”

Grant Gustin, “The Flash”

Daisy Ridley, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best Villain

Josh Brolin, “Avengers: Infinity War”

Adam Driver, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Michael B. Jordan, “Black Panther” *WINNER

Aubrey Plaza, “Legion”

Bill Skarsgard, “IT”

Best Kiss

“Jane the Virgin” — Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni

“Love, Simon” — Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale *WINNER

“Ready Player One” — Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan

“Riverdale” — KJ Apa and Camila Mendes

“Stranger Things” — Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman, “Annabelle: Creation”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Sophia Lillis, “IT”

Cristin Milioti, “Black Mirror”

Noah Schnapp, “Stranger Things” *WINNER

Best On-Screen Team

“Black Panther”

“IT” *WINNER

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

“Ready Player One”

“Stranger Things”

Best Comedic Performance

Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip” *WINNER

Jack Black, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Amy Schumer, “I Feel Pretty”

Scene Stealer

Madelaine Petsch, “Riverdale” *WINNER

Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”

Dacre Montgomery, “Stranger Things”

Taika Waititi, “Thor: Ragnarok”

Letitia Wright, “Black Panther”

Best Fight

“Wonder Woman” *WINNER

“Atomic Blonde”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

Best Music Documentary

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” *WINNER

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”

“Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated”

“Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

“The Defiant Ones”

Best Reality Series/Franchise

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” *WINNER

“Love & Hip Hop”

“The Real Housewives”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Best Musical Moment (powered by truth)

“Stranger Things” (Mike and Eleven dance to “Every Breath You Take”) *WINNER

“Black-ish” (Cast performs “Freedom”)

“Call Me by Your Name” (Elio crying through the end credits)

“Girls Trip” (Girls Trip dance battle)

“Love, Simon” (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” dream sequence)

“Riverdale” (Cast performs “A Night We’ll Never Forget”)

“The Greatest Showman” (Phillip and Anne sing “Rewrite the Stars”)

“This Is Us” (Kate sings “Landslide”)

