Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – The FBI is looking for a suspect who decided to celebrate Father’s Day by robbing a bank.

The man robbed a TD Bank branch located 801 West 49th Street in Hialeah at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say he entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No one was hurt in the robbery though there were customers in the bank at the time.

The robber left a device inside the bank, but the Hialeah Police Department K9 bomb squad declared the building all clear after an examination.

The FBI released photos of the suspect on Monday as the search continues.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.