Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Father's Day, FBI, Hialeah, Local TV, TD Bank

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – The FBI is looking for a suspect who decided to celebrate Father’s Day by robbing a bank.

td bank robbery suspect FBI Searching For Suspect That Robbed TD Bank In Hialeah On Fathers Day

The FBI is searching for this man, who they say robbed a TD Bank branch in Hialeah on Father’s Day. (Source: FBI)

The man robbed a TD Bank branch located 801 West 49th Street in Hialeah at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say he entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No one was hurt in the robbery though there were customers in the bank at the time.

The robber left a device inside the bank, but the Hialeah Police Department K9 bomb squad declared the building all clear after an examination.

The FBI released photos of the suspect on Monday as the search continues.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch