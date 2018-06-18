Filed Under:Live TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, MSD, Stolen Items

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Memorial items stolen from outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in March are back in safe hands.

Two people were charged with taking the items left outside the school’s fence. After they were arrested, the stolen items were held as evidence.

Those items were reunited Monday with all of the other memorial items from the high school and Pine Trails Park.

The items are being stored at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

