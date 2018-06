Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida Department of Corrections officer is dead after an accident in Coconut Creek.

Tawanna Marin was supervising inmates on a roadside clean-up detail, when a car crashed into the back of her work truck.

Marin was transported to the hospital but died of her injuries.

The driver of the other car was also taken to the hospital. No word on that driver’s condition.

Marin had worked for the department of corrections since 2009.