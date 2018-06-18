Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a North Miami Beach man who shot two people outside a Doral nightclub.

On April 5th, 2015, Jonathan Cifuentes was observed carrying a bat in the parking lot of the club at NW 79th Avenue and 51st Street.

When he was asked to leave, Cifuentes, 26, reportedly went to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and shot two people, one in the groin, the other in the ankle. He then took off.

A warrant was issued for arrest, charging Cifuentes with two counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

The FBI said Cifuentes should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI became involved in the hunt for Cifuentes at the request of the Doral Police Department, a member of the bureau’s violent fugitive task force.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online, call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.