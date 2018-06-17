Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Miami Gardens.

The incident took place on the 18100 block of Northwest 41st Court at approximately 12:58 a.m.

Three people were shot in the incident, one of which has died.

“I said, ‘Oh, gunfire,’” said a neighbor who did not identify herself. “My mom called me from her room. She said, ‘Did you hear that?’ I said, ‘yes’. It’s two separate guns.”

Miami Gardens police identified the deceased victim as 24-year-old Tristan Hanson.

“He came down for the weekend to spend a couple of days with his dad for Father’s Day so he came yesterday, intended to go to church with him today, have a meal and just celebrate Father’s Day,” said family friend Michael W. Smith. “Just very, very surprised that this happened to him and it just continues the cycle of tragedy that’s in the community now.”

Police say one of the other victims has been released from the hospital while the third victim remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.