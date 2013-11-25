Top Choirs In South Florida

Miami Mass Choir
Upper Room Ministeries
3800 N.W. 199th St.
Miami Gardens, FL 33055
(305) 620-1557
www.coopertemple.org
The Miami Mass Choir is undoubtedly South Florida’s most popular gospel choir. It infuses traditional gospel with Caribbean rhythms aiming for the traditional gospel base while drawing in youthful generations of church goers. The group’s hit “Kum Ba Ya” can be found on YouTube and is a brilliant marriage of traditional gospel with Caribbean soul. The choir is led by Pastor Marc Cooper and was recently nominated for a 2013 South Florida Gospel Music Award. Residents can catch this band for free during Free Gospel Sundays at the Adrienne Arsht Center, where it serves as the resident ensemble.
The Girl Choir of South Florida
(954) 533-9927
www.girlchoir.org
Most seasoned choirs are composed of trained singers who have spent their life in the church honing their craft. The Girl Choir of South Florida consists of teenage girls who sing everything from classical to contemporary music brilliantly and professionally. If you ever wanted to hear a chorus of angels, look no further than these young ladies. The girls in the group come from all walks of live and all races and through performances for the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and other South Florida venues, these girls learn about music and gain a strong foundation for a music career while staying out of trouble. It’s activism and musicality all in one.
Level 8
Level 8 is another choir full of young adults. This choir was born out of tragedy when 21-year-old Kimone Anderson died suddenly in a car accident. At her funeral, voices raised to celebrate her life, that sound resonated and Level 8 was born. Since 2008, this young, urban gospel choir has been nominated for multiple South Florida Gospel Music Awards and continues for its youthful sound which caters to the hip hop culture. Currently, Level 8 can be seen at several churches around Miami. See the website for location details.
Professor Stephen English & The Fellowship
Studio One Theatre
777 Glades Road
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(800) 564-9539
www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nMnKjHrmRQ
Professor Stephen English & The Fellowship sing traditional gospel music. The group dresses in coordinated outfits and dances in unity and precision providing an entertaining show that is as visually stimulating to the eyes as it is to the ears. The choir itself is made up of seasoned gospel singers who grew up in the church, resulting in a performance that is always moving and powerful. This gospel group travels around, but you can catch it at Free Gospel Sundays at the Adrienne Arsht Center as well.
Niema Hulin was born in Newark, NJ but raised in Lexington, South Carolina for the bulk of her formative years. In 2002, she moved to Miami after graduating from the University of Florida. Since then, Niema has worked in film, television and commercials as a Production Assistant and Production Coordinator. Some of her films have included Bad Boys II and I Am Number IV. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.