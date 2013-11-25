Music comes in many forms, but most people get their first taste of music in church. While denominations and religious beliefs may differ, everyone can agree on a solid musical performance when they hear one. South Florida is a melting pot of religions, music and nationalities, therefore this list of the top choirs in South Florida is more varied than most. It features choirs inspired by the Caribbean or the latest hip hop trend to purists of classical musical. So take a look at this list to find out which is music to your ears.

Miami Mass Choir Upper Room Ministeries

3800 N.W. 199th St.

Miami Gardens, FL 33055

(305) 620-1557

www.coopertemple.org The Miami Mass Choir is undoubtedly South Florida’s most popular gospel choir. It infuses traditional gospel with Caribbean rhythms aiming for the traditional gospel base while drawing in youthful generations of church goers. The group’s hit “Kum Ba Ya” can be found on YouTube and is a brilliant marriage of traditional gospel with Caribbean soul. The choir is led by Pastor Marc Cooper and was recently nominated for a 2013 South Florida Gospel Music Award. Residents can catch this band for free during Free Gospel Sundays at the Adrienne Arsht Center, where it serves as the resident ensemble.

The Girl Choir of South Florida (954) 533-9927

www.girlchoir.org Most seasoned choirs are composed of trained singers who have spent their life in the church honing their craft. The Girl Choir of South Florida consists of teenage girls who sing everything from classical to contemporary music brilliantly and professionally. If you ever wanted to hear a chorus of angels, look no further than these young ladies. The girls in the group come from all walks of live and all races and through performances for the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and other South Florida venues, these girls learn about music and gain a strong foundation for a music career while staying out of trouble. It’s activism and musicality all in one.

Level 8 www.thisislevel8.com Level 8 is another choir full of young adults. This choir was born out of tragedy when 21-year-old Kimone Anderson died suddenly in a car accident. At her funeral, voices raised to celebrate her life, that sound resonated and Level 8 was born. Since 2008, this young, urban gospel choir has been nominated for multiple South Florida Gospel Music Awards and continues for its youthful sound which caters to the hip hop culture. Currently, Level 8 can be seen at several churches around Miami. See the website for location details.