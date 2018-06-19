Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – There is bipartisan outrage over a Trump administration policy that is separating migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Trump will be on Capitol Hill Tuesday to meet with Republicans on possible immigration bills.

His administration has come under fire for its zero-tolerance policy of prosecuting any adult who crosses the border illegally and separating them from their children.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen defended the practice.

“No more free passes. No more get out of jail free cards. No more lawlessness,” she said during a briefing.

President Trump has deflected criticism onto the minority party.

“If the Democrats would sit down, instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly,” he said.

Over the last five weeks, more than 23-hundred children have been taken from their parents.

“Hopefully people will get the message and come through the border at the port of entry and not break across the border unlawfully,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz plans to introduce legislation to stop the separations.

“We can keep the families together while these cases are pending,” he said.

While the White House wants more comprehensive immigration reform that includes a border wall, Democrats say the administration needs to compromise.

“As long as President Trump insists on being a hardliner on immigration it will be quite difficult for there to be consensus bipartisan legislation,” said Sen. Chirs Coons, D-DE.

A CBS News poll shows 62 percent of Americans disapprove of the way President Trump is handling immigration.

The House is expected to take up two immigration bills crafted by Republicans as early as this week, both are expected to address the issue of families being separated but neither has a good chance of passing.