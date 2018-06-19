Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As President Donald Trump doubles down on his zero-tolerance immigration policy of prosecuting any adult who crosses the US-Mexico border illegally, bipartisan outrage continues to grow over the children being separated from their parents.

Over the last five weeks, more than 23-hundred children have been taken from their parents.

On Tuesday, Senator Bill Nelson is scheduled to tour the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children.

According to recent reports, there are roughly 1,000 migrant children currently being held at the Homestead shelter, some of whom were separated from their families at the border, others who were unaccompanied minors when they crossed the border.

Nelson, who has urged the Trump administration to stop its inhumane policy of separating families at the border, filed legislation in the Senate earlier this month to prohibit the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security from continuing the blanket policy of separating children from their parents at the border.

President Trump will be on Capitol Hill Tuesday to meet with Republicans on possible immigration reforms including a border wall. The separation of children from their families is expected to take center stage.

The House is expected to take up two immigration bills, crafted by Republicans, as early as this week. Both are expected to address the issue of families being separated but neither has a good chance of passing.

A CBS News poll shows 62 percent of Americans disapprove of the way President Trump is handling immigration.