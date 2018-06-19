Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami/AP) — A state corrections officer who was supervising inmates doing a work detail in Coconut Creek was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

Tawanna Marin, 48, died Monday afternoon shortly after being hit by a car.

Marin was a corrections officer with the state for nine years, according to Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones. She was based at the South Florida Reception Center in Doral.

The inmates were working for the Department of Transportation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)