MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A day in the fun in the sun on Father’s Day ended with a woman being stabbed at Hobie Island beach park.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. near the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Carla Lopez said her husband was walking near the causeway when he came across the woman who was laying on the ground bleeding.

Arriving police officers taped off a parking lot filled with cars, forcing beachgoers to wait out the investigation. One woman said she’s gone to this beach for years and she’s never seen so many police there.

“I’ve never seen anything like this and I didn’t hear anything, it’s actually really crazy because we didn’t hear anything,” said Lopez.

The injured woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police have not released the woman’s name or indicated what led up to the stabbing.