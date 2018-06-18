Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Police are on the lookout for a serial burglar in Miami Gardens that has been targeting a very specific kind of location.

For Pastor Theophilus Roberts, he’s reached a breaking point.

“The break-ins continue to happen,” he said, speaking through tears. “It’s difficult, I see my responsibility as having all the churches security in my hands and I feel hopeless; 4 times in 6 months! I don’t know what to do.”

Surveillance outside Norland Seventh Day Adventist Church in Miami Gardens shows the man Pastor Roberts says has hit the church time after time, walking slowly and deliberately across the lawn.

Still images show the face of the man who Roberts says would steal from the house of God in the moments before he heads in the building to turn off the breakers to make cameras go dark.

Alarms were set off at the church most recently just Sunday night.

“He is relentless, and we do not believe this will be his last attempt,” said Roberts.

Last Monday he says the same man broke in through the window and pushed open the nearby door.

“We had a system here, a PA system, brand new cost like $2500 dollars that was taken, we had 3 apple computers here.”

$10,000 dollars’ worth of equipment was stolen, money that doesn’t include the $5,000 in upgrades to their security system.

The Pastor says he’s learned that 5 other churches in Miami Gardens have also been burglarized.

As a man of deep faith, it’s what he says he’s holding onto to get through this.

“Praying that God will reveal to the police who this person is that we could get some kind of relief.”

If you have any information that could help solve this crime call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.