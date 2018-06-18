Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – FBI Director Christopher Wray went to Capitol Hill Monday to answer lawmakers’ questions about last week’s watchdog report about the Hillary Clinton e-mail probe.

The nearly 600-page document found the FBI violated department guidelines and mishandled the investigation.

Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee he’s committed to making sure the agency doesn’t repeat any mistakes made during the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

“This report is focused on a specific set of events back in 2016 and a small number of FBI employees connected with those events,” Wray said. “Mistakes made by those employees do not define our 37,000 men and women and the great work they do every day.”

Last week the justice department released its internal report on the Clinton e-mail investigation, slamming the FBI for misjudgment and missteps.

“Let’s not pretend this was some one off problem,” said GOP Senator Orrin Hatch. “There is a serious problem with the culture at FBI headquarters.”

It also found insubordination on the part of former director James Comey but no evidence of political bias.

Still, committee chairman Chuck Grassley accused the agency of just that; for publicly discussing the Clinton emails while keeping secret its probe into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Millions of Americans suspect that there is a double standard,” said Grassley. “They see a story of kid-glove treatment for one side and bare-knuckle tactics for the other.”

“I do not believe Special Counsel Mueller is on a witch hunt,” Wray said.

The FBI is promising to retrain all of its employees.

Wray said he won’t hesitate to “throw the book” at agents who violate the rules.

Former FBI Director James Comey, his assistant Andrew McCabe and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch were asked to testify at the hearing.

All three declined for different reasons.