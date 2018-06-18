Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Trump Administration’s implementation of a ‘zero tolerance’ border policy has received a lot of criticism in recent weeks.

One local lawmaker is joining the fight to end this practice which man are calling inhumane.

“I’m here to shine massive spotlight on this issue,” said Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Wasserman-Schultz announced Monday she’s heading to Brownsville, Texas this weekend to see for herself what’s going on.

She’s meeting with local immigration leaders and activists to get more information.

The congresswoman and those at a special roundtable discussion in Sunrise are deeply concerned about the current policy that separates children from parents who cross into the U.S. illegally.

“I’ve never seen a policy more vile, more revolting, that makes me more sick than what the Trump administration is doing to children and their families by ripping them away from one another at the border,” said Wasserman-Schultz.

People at the Roundtable told the congresswoman they’re concerned the policy does not go along with U.S. morals, and sends a message that the country is not welcoming to immigrants.

They’re also concerned of the damage separating children from their parents can do long term.

“I think that what we’re not seeing is the trauma that’s being inflicted on those children when they’re taken away from their parents,” said Andrea Montavon-Mckilip with Legal Aid Service of Broward. “That may not be something that’s not readily apparent on their faces but that’s going to affect them for the rest of their lives.”