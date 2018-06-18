Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PERRINE (CBSMiami) – A young boy has been hospitalized after being shot by an unknown subject.

According to police, the 10-year-old was outside when he heard gunfire and was shot in the leg.

The incident took place in the area of Southwest 177th Street and 104th Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and airlifted the child to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Family members tell CBS4 that they believe the shooting was not a drive-by, that two cars were firing at each other and the boy was hit by a stray bullet.

Authorities say they found bullet casings two blocks away, further indicating that the boy was not an intended victim.

Police are still investigating but have yet to release any additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.