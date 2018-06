Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami Gardens are looking for help in finding the person behind a deadly drive by shooting.

It happened around 10:25 a.m. on Saturday near Northwest 191st Street and 36th Avenue.

The victim later died at Ryder Trauma Center.

On Sunday he was identified as 21-year-old Michael Mathis Jr.

Police are now asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.