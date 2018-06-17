Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Miami Gardens.

The incident took place on the 18100 block of Northwest 41st Court at approximately 12:58 a.m.

Three people were shot in the incident, one of which has died.

Miami Gardens police identified the deceased victim as 24-year-old Thristan Hanson.

Police say one of the other victims has been released from the hospital while the third victim remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.