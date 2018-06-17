Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man has been charged with murder three days after a woman’s body was found dumped on the side of a road.

Police say that victim is 41-year-old Anna Farran.

According to authorities, she was an escort and was strangled to death.

Police arrested 37-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Caseres, who is facing a charge of first degree murder.

Farran’s body was found on the sidewalk of Northwest 25th Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pull up in a car, drop something off on the side of the road and take off.

Officers got the call around 6 a.m. the next morning.

“When officers responded they located the adult female that appeared to be deceased,” Michael Vega with Miami Police said Wednesday.

Miami Fire Rescue says the woman, now identified as Farran, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who did not want to be identified told CBS4 News he often saw Ferran in the area.

“Everyday I see her in the street,” he said. “Nine, ten, any time of day you’d see her in the street.”

In the arrest report, Hernandez-Caseres admits to offering Ferran money for sex.

During their encounter, he says an argument broke out and he became angry, punching Farran in the throat two times.

Hernandez-Caseres also told police he left her on the dark street and drove home.