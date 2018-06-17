Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

This week the US Conference of Bishops met in Fort Lauderdale and took aim at the Trump Administration’s policies on immigration, calling it immoral the way President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are taking children away from parents who come into the United States fleeing gang violence in Latin America.

After the conference, Miami’s Archbishop, Thomas Wenski, stopped by the studio to discuss church’s strong stand.

Guest: Archbishop Thomas Wenski, Archdiocese of Miami