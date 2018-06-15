Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump addressed a variety of issues during a back and forth with the White House press corps Friday morning.

The President didn’t hold back during a wide-ranging impromptu exchange with reporters on the north lawn of the White House.

“I think that James Comey was unfair to the people of this country. I think that what he did was a disgrace. I think he goes down as the worst FBI director in history, by far, there’s nobody close. And I think I did the country a tremendous favor by firing him,” said Trump.

The President said the Department of Justice’s watchdog report, which showed the former FBI director did not act with political bias, is proof the establishment was out to get him.

“What you’ll really see is you’ll see bias against me and tens of millions of my followers, that is really a disgrace,” said Trump.

Trump also insisted the report exonerates him in the ongoing Russia investigation. It didn’t.

“I did nothing wrong. There was no collusion, there was no obstruction. The IG report went a long way to show that and I think that the Mueller investigation has been totally discredited,” he said.

It hasn’t been.

The President discussed his historic summit with Kim Jong Un and defended his praise for Kim, despite the North Korean leader’s human rights record.

“You know why? Because I don’t want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family,” he said.

Trump also deflected criticism about his administration’s policy of separating children from parents at the border.

“No, I hate it. I hate children being taken away. The Democrats have to change that law, that’s their law,” he said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the decision in April to criminally prosecute people entering the country illegally which forces the separation of children from parents.

Unlawful entry into the U.S. is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and up to six months in jail.