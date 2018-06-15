Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Burglary detectives are seeking a suspect they say burglarized an unoccupied home in northwest Miami.

Miami Police said the burglary occurred on May 28 at a home on the 2200 block of N.W. 34 Street, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said the homeowner left his house early that morning and upon returning, he noticed that property belonging to his children was missing.

Video surveillance from the house showed the suspect in the living room and the outside areas of the residence.

The suspect made off with $1,100 worth of jewelry and over $860 worth of electronics, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a male, wearing a purple shirt, dark-colored baseball cap, and black pants. He also had a grey backpack and was seen riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).