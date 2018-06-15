Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two people fell more than 30 feet to the ground when a roller coaster derailed on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

The accident happened on the Sand Blaster roller coaster. The coaster reportedly has a spotty maintenance record.

In total, 10 riders were extricated from the ride and six of those people were taken to a hospital. Two were transported as trauma alerts to Halifax Health.

The 10 riders were on board a chain of three cars, said Sasha Staton with the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Two of those riders fell out of the front car, which was left dangling.

Firefighters used ladders and tech rescue equipment to get to some of the passengers, Staton said.

The scene was chaotic, as many people were in the area at the time that the ride derailed, crews said. Many riders were frightened, and the firefighters did an excellent job keeping people calm, Staton said.

The accident took place at the amusement park in the Boardwalk area, investigators said.

The roller coaster company — Daytona Beach Boardwalk Amusement Rides Inc., according to records — also runs rides in North Carolina and South Carolina, along with a traveling carnival.