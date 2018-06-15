Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

The gag order comes as Stormy’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During his segment on the show, Avenatti went after Michael Cohen who is currently under investigation for his business dealings, including the $130 thousand payment to Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

“There’s no question in my mind that he’s going to be indicted. There’s no question in my mind that he’s going to try to flip on the president,” Avenatti told Colbert. “This is what happens when you trust your innermost secrets to a moron.”

Sources familiar with the evidence say Cohen is likely to eventually face charges related to campaign finance violations and bank fraud. But if he gets a pardon on federal charges, he could still be charged at the state level. Those charges cannot be pardoned.

Last week, Trump pushed back on the notion that Cohen will even need one.

“There’s nothing to pardon,” he said. “It’s far too early to be thinking about it.”

The attorney Cohen has hired filed court papers Thursday night alleging Avenatti is tainting the case with a publicity tour that’s included more than 100 television interviews since March. They want a judge to issue a gag order saying Avenatti is quote “mainly driven by his seemingly unquenchable thirst for publicity.”

Cohen had sought to delay the legal fight after his home and office were raided by the FBI in April. The agents were seeking records about the nondisclosure agreement that Daniels had signed, among other things. A federal judge agreed to delay the case for 90 days.