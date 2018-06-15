Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In order to comply with the state’s new requirement that every school have a trained, armed guard, Miami-Dade police have put out the ‘help wanted’ sign.

They’ve put out the call to retired law enforcement officers, hoping that some of them can report for duty again. Specifically, they want retirees to guard K through eighth-grade public schools.

The job comes with health insurance, paid sick leave, and, of course, summers off.

🚨Attention retired police officers: @MiamiDadePD would like to gauge the interest of retired personnel in rejoining the ranks as a police officer assigned to a school. Please read below for additional information. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/388s8i3o5P — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 14, 2018

Miami Dade is already spent or budgeted more than $50 million on new school safety measures, including hiring scores of counselors and psychologists to recognize potential danger.

Earlier this month, Miami-Dade County Schools and the City of Miami Beach signed a first of its kind agreement that puts armed police officers on school campuses in the city.

After the Parkland massacre, most systems put cops in all high schools and middle schools, but the school safety bill passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Scott requires a full-time cop in every school, pre-K and up.

“It is a moral imperative of our time. Sadly, sadly, a moral imperative of our time,“ said School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

It will cost $20 million for Miami-Dade alone to put cops in its 200 elementary schools. That is double what the state has provided the county for all new school safety measures.

The Beach has agreed to pick up the tab for officers at its elementary schools.

The officers will be specially trained to deal with children of a tender age.

Just last week, Broward schools and different law enforcement agencies in the county essentially admitted they don’t know how they will staff all schools when the new year begins in the fall.