MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Martin County Sheriffs’ deputy had to be airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon, following a head-on collision with a suspect who fled Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies.

PBSO said the pursuit started in Lake Worth and ended in Martin County when the suspect’s vehicle collided with the MCSO deputy.

Police said the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and fired at MCSO deputies.

No word on the deputy’s condition at this time or if anyone else was injured during the crash.

