Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mysterious disappearance of a Miami-Dade woman last year may have been solved after human remains were found in a box near a canal off Old Griffin Road in Dania Beach.

Her husband has now been charged with her murder.

Last April, 33-year-old Maribel Torres was reported missing by her father. He said the last time he saw her was around the Thanksgiving holiday last year. Torres told investigator he thought his daughter’s husband, 36-year-old Jimmy Torres, had something to do with her disappearance.

Torres had told his father-in-law that Maribel had gotten pregnant by another man and had run off with him, abandoning their children. He told investigators that the last time he saw his wife was in December when she packed her bags and left.

On Thursday, police say a witness provided new information about Torres’ disappearance to the Missing Persons Unit.

The witness reportedly told the police that Torres had confessed to killing his wife.

According to the witness, “Torres stated that he was in a physical altercation with the victim when he struck the victim with a metal rod on the head, she collapsed to the ground, was unresponsive, and bleeding profusely.”

Torres then dragged her to the backyard and placed her in a box, according to the witness.

Torres then took the box and dumped it near the canal off Old Griffin Road, a spot where he and Maribel “would relax near the water’s edge,” according to his arrest report.

Detectives went to the area where Torres had reportedly dumped the box, according to the witness, and found it. Inside were human remains which were turned over to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

Torres was then taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.