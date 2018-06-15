Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers were one of the NHL’s best teams during the second half of last season and aim to build off that in the upcoming campaign.

On Friday the franchise took its first step towards the 2018-19 season by unveiling the Panthers’ 25th anniversary logo.

“This 25th anniversary season is about celebrating Panthers history with our loyal fans, paying tribute to our community and charting a course for the next 25 years of Panthers hockey in South Florida,” said Panthers President & CEO Matthew Caldwell. “Our anniversary logo reflects the history of the Panthers franchise and the deep sense of pride we feel in representing our home state.”

Details of the logo are explained by the team, and there are several cool aspects.

Including the club’s current color scheme of Panthers Red, Blue and Gold, the 25th anniversary logo also incorporates silver as a visual acknowledgement of the franchise’s silver anniversary. The Panthers 25th anniversary logo will be worn on the upper-right chest of their jerseys for all home and road games during the 2018-19 regular season.

The interior of the anniversary crest emphasizes state pride, while incorporating symbols from the franchise’s past and present. Emblazoned with a reflective silver number ‘25’ over the Panthers current Florida state flag secondary logo, the center of the crest features a modernized rendition of the original Panthers secondary logo featuring a crossed palm tree and hockey stick within the sun.

The exterior of the logo pays tribute to the Panthers third jersey crest worn from 2009-12 and the club’s original ‘Florida Panthers Hockey Club’ emblem. When worn on their uniforms, the interior color of the 25th anniversary logo will reflect the Panthers home or road colors.

Fans will be able to get their first look at the logo in action when Florida opens the preseason at home on September 17th with a doubleheader against Nashville.

The regular season home-openers for every NHL team will be announced by the league on Wednesday June 20th, with complete schedules coming the following day.

As the season gets closer, the Panthers will be announcing several ways they’ll be honoring the team’s 25th anniversary.

Whether or not that means throwback jerseys and the returns of past Panthers stars remains to be seen.

“Every aspect of this logo has a purpose in honoring the history of this franchise and in centering our bond with South Florida,” said Caldwell. “We look forward to sharing additional details about our plans to honor the memorable moments and personalities from Panthers history throughout the 2018-19 season.”