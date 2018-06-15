Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For Patrick Bachelier just in time for Father’s Day, it would be his third chance at life.

“My daughter gave me the golden kidney,” he said.

A private chef for 14 years specializing in French and Spanish cooking, the Bachelier said it snuck up on him, progressive high blood pressure that led to end-stage renal failure.

He underwent dialysis three times a week, four hours per session. He’d already received a kidney from his sister but his body rejected it.

Friday, just two weeks post-surgery, he was side-by-side with the daughter he said had always been just like him, it turned out she was his perfect match.

“I was so overwhelmed with joy, just the fact that I could share this gift with him and he can be 28 like me now,” said Jacqueline Bachelier.

Pictures showed the pair together before the five-hour procedure, the ultimate gift of love and sacrifice from a daughter to her daddy, her kidney.

“He’ll always have a piece of me and it’s I’m just speechless, it’s a wonderful feeling to be able to give someone a chance at life again,” she said.

More than life, Bachelier said it was love and he never imagined she loved him like that.

“She gives me all that, her love is so deep for me, I didn’t need reassurance she just showed me how much she loves me, she opened her heart to me.”

By Rielle Creighton