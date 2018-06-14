Filed Under:Bicyclist, Bicyclist On Highway, Bizarre, I-95, Live TV, Viral

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the more bizarre scenes involving South Florida traffic was caught on camera Thursday afternoon.

A video showing someone pedaling southbound on I-95, just north of the Cypress Creek Rd. exit in Fort Lauderdale was posted to Instagram.

The video was posted at around 6 p.m., with the hashtags “Five o’clock traffic” and “What in the world,” among others.

CBS4 News reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol to see if they had received any calls about this incident.

