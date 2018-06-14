Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Udonis Haslem is a Miami Heat lifer…for now.

He’s played for Miami since being signed by the Heat in 2003.

While many would find it impossible to imagine Haslem playing for any other team, the 38-year-old said Thursday he is considering a playing future outside of a Miami Heat uniform.

“Every time I talk to the guys they want me to come back, they want to know” he said. “But I don’t know, I’m just chillin and having fun.”

Haslem, speaking at a Heat Summer basketball camp at South Broward High School, talked about his desire to play more next season.

“I’ve got a lot of energy and it ain’t always getting exerted on the court,” he said Thursday. “I’ve gotta figure out somewhere to put it. I’ve still got game left in me.”

He has given serious thought to the idea of playing in China or elsewhere overseas next year.

“I might just go play in China or Europe or something,” he said. “I’ve got some game left and I’m not trying to waste it.”

Haslem has been a big part of the Heat’s success during his tenure in Miami but has seen his minutes dwindle in recent seasons.

The last time he averaged double-digit minutes was in the 2014-15 season, when he played 16.0 minutes per game.

In the three years since then, Haslem has averaged 7.0, 8.1 and 5.1 minutes per game, respectively.

“I know they want me to come back,” he said. “There’s a selfless part of me that gives, gives, gives and then there’s a part of me where I’ve gotta start thinking about myself sometimes. That’s the dilemma for me.”