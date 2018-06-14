Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — New information regarding a Florida school security monitor that was working as a massacre unfolded earlier this year.

An unarmed security monitor who critics say could have stopped the Parkland high school massacre was suspended last year for sexually harassing students.

The South Florida SunSentinel reported Thursday that 39-year-old Andrew Medina was suspended for three days after an investigation corroborated allegations by two female students.

Records obtained by the paper say Medina asked one student out and made a lewd comment to another in February 2017, a year before the attack that left 17 dead.

The students’ ages were not released.

A disciplinary panel recommended in October that Medina be fired, but the district instead suspended him.

Medina spotted shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz entering campus on Feb. 14 and recognized him as a potentially dangerous former student, but didn’t stop him.

Medina didn’t return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

