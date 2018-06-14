Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a busy day overseas discussing the North Korea nuclear negotiations.

On his first visit to China as Secretary of State, Pompeo promised that the United States will not settle for anything less than the complete removal of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

“We have made very clear that the sanctions and the economic relief that North Korea will receive will only happen after the full denuclearization, the complete denuclearization of North Korea,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. top diplomat met with foreign leaders from Japan and South Korea who reacted to President Trump’s post-summit announcement that he would suspend joint U.S. and South Korean military drills.

“I believe this is an issue to be further consulted and coordinated between the military with mutual authorities of Korea and the U.S.,” said South Korean foreign affairs minister Kang Kyung-Wha.

Pompeo also addressed President Trump’s tweet after the summit in which he said, “there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.”

“When he talked about the reduction in threat that followed, it was with eyes wide open,” said Pompeo.

North Korean state media showed footage for the first time Thursday of Kim Jong Un’s Singapore visit. The video, set to dramatic music, shows Kim smiling with President Trump. They were strikingly different images for North Koreans who have been taught from childhood to hate America.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Kim Jong Un to visit Moscow in September. Putin also said he welcomed the summit between Kim and President Trump.