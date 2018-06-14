Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Sure, the Stanley Cup Final just ended and it’s only the middle of June but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t already thinking about next season.

Panthers fans hoped the team’s amazing post-All-Star Game run would be enough to get into the playoffs, but Florida came up just short.

With hopes high that 2018-19 will be the start of a long run of success for the Panthers, players and fans are ready to get things going.

The team provided some fuel to the fire on Thursday, releasing Florida’s preseason schedule.

The Panthers will kick things off with a doubleheader against Nashville on Monday, September 17 at the BB&T Center.

The only other home preseason game comes 12 days later against cross-state rival Tampa Bay.

Florida will play a total of seven preseason games; two against Nashville, three against the Lightning and single matchups with Montreal and Dallas.

There will be two neutral-site games played as well.

Florida’s tilt against the Stars will be played at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and one of the games against Tampa Bay will be played in Orlando at the Amway Center.

It’s the first time that the Panthers have played in either venue.

Here is the full 2018 Florida Panthers preseason schedule:

Date Opponent Time Location

Sept. 17 vs. Nashville Predators 3:30 PM BB&T Center

Sept. 17 vs. Nashville Predators 7 PM BB&T Center

Sept. 19 at Montreal Canadiens TBD Bell Centre

Sept. 22 at Dallas Stars 8 PM BOK Center

Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay Lightning 7:30 PM Amalie Arena

Sept. 27 at Tampa Bay Lightning 7 PM Amway Center

Sept. 29 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 7 PM BB&T Center

The NHL is expected to release the regular season schedule sometime next week.

The 2018 NHL Draft begins on Friday, June 22 and generally the schedule is released just before the draft.