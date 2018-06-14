Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police need help to comply with the state’s new requirement that every school have a trained armed guard.

On Thursday, police put out the call to retired law enforcement, hoping some of them can report for duty again.

Specifically, they want retirees to guard public schools.

The jobs come with health insurance, paid sick time and of course, summers off.

Just last week Broward schools and different law enforcement agencies in the county essentially admitted they don’t know how they’ll staff all Broward schools with someone.