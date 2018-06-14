Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man already facing a murder charge in the death of his pregnant wife was back in court Thursday where he was formally charged in the murder of her father.

On June 4th, 22-year-old Cassandritz Blanc shot his wife, 21-year-old Martine Bernard, in the head because she disrespected him, according to his arrest report.

Martine was six months pregnant at the time.

He then kept the body in their Ft. Lauderdale apartment for a week. Blanc reportedly tried to cut it up “to make it easier to dispose. But was unable to remove any body parts.”

Martine’s body was found dumped in the trash on June 12th.

According to his arrest report Blanc, who was under police surveillance since his wife went missing, was spotted early Tuesday morning having trouble wheeling a trash can outside. When investigators looked inside the can, they found Martine’s mutilated body.

In the case of her father, on June 9th Blanc “drove to Roosevelt Bernard’s residence with plans to kill him,” according to his arrest report.

Both father and daughter were shot in the head.

In the death of Roosevelt, investigators say Blanc shot him inside the Bernard family home in Hollywood. Investigators found surveillance video where he was “observed laboring to roll a large city-issued trash can from the direction of the residence down the street.”

Investigators say he admitted that “He cleaned the scene and used the victim’s trash can to transport the victim to the vacant field” which is just steps from the home.

That’s when police say, “He poured gasoline on the victim and threw a lit pack of matches on him.”

The double murder charges have stunned the Bernard family.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s like a mystery, it’s like I can’t describe. No word to describe what happened,” said Mimose Adan, a cousin. “We accept him in the house, we welcome him. He came to my house, I welcomed, cooked and gave him food and everything. We welcomed him.”

Blanc, who reportedly confessed to both murders, is being held without bond.