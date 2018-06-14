Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hallandale Beach man was arrested Thursday for being in possession of child pornography.

Detectives say Alexander Turin, 29, was arrested at his apartment on the 400 block of SW 9th Terrace in Hallandale Beach.

Turin confessed to possessing child pornography, according to investigators.

Police say Turin has been charged with “10 counts of Possession of Obscene Material” and “2 counts of Obscene Computer Communication of Pornography.”

More charges are pending.