TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – It’s been four months since the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

Broward County teachers are not happy with Florida Governor Rick Scott.

They are asking Scott to stop investing a part of their pension funds in firearms manufacturing companies.

The Broward Teachers Union hosted a conference on Thursday with state legislators and those affected by the Valentine’s Day massacre at Stoneman Douglas.

“The shooter came in the 1200 building and he went to my daughter’s classroom, and he shot through the classroom with an AR-15 gun, directly at my daughter,” said Lori Alhadeff. “Ten times my daughter was shot and killed. There is no reason we need an AR-15 assault rifle.”

Three percent of Broward teacher salaries are taken out and partially invested in firearm companies.