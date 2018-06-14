Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Another day in South Florida, another hit and run.

Authorities say they’re looking for a driver who crashed into a motorcycle, causing the rider to lose his foot.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says the crash occurred June 2 at a Fort Lauderdale intersection.

Detectives say a white SUV hit 48-year-old Dale Hall’s 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and then kept driving. Hall was thrown from the bike, and his left foot was severed.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery.

Investigators are looking for the person who was driving the 1999 to 2001 white Ford Explorer with a Florida Gator vanity plate on the front bumper.

Anyone with information should call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

