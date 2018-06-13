Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in Miami.

This happened in the area of Northwest 37th Street and 25th Avenue.

According to police, a call came in at approximately 6:20 a.m. regarding a woman lying on the sidewalk that appeared to be unconscious.

Officers and fire rescue workers responded to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently working to figure out what happened. They want to know how the woman died and why she ended up on the side of the road.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows a car pull up to the area where the body was left, turning off its headlights before eventually coming to a stop.

A person is seen exiting the driver side of the car, walking around to the passenger side and opening the door.

After a few moments, the person then closes the passenger door, walks back around to the driver side, gets back in the car and leaves.

Something can be seen on the ground next to where the car was stopped, which had not been there when the vehicle pulled up.

A witness told CBS4 he saw a car that looked like a brown Honda stop on the road, appear to leave the body, and then leave.

The active investigation is still in the early stages.