Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood dominated the competition at Connecticut’s girls track and field state championships earlier this week. Miller took 1st place in both the 100 and 200 meter dash, while Yearwood finished second in the 100. According to News 8 in Hartford, CT, both Miller and Yearwood are transgender which has some people saying that the pair had an unfair advantage.

Cromwell's Andraya Yearwood is a state champion in the 100 dash. Ran 12.66 to win in 1st appearance at Class M Championships. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/8RELfAEeLF — Courant HS Sports (@CTHSSports) May 30, 2017

According to News 8, petitions have been started by some parents and student-athletes to try and change the policy that allows athletes in high schools to compete for the gender specific sport they identify with. But, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference says in order for that to happen, state law would also need to change. The station spoke to several people who were largely in favor of allowing Miller and Yearwood to compete against the girls.

“You have some people who believe men are stronger and faster so I can understand if an athlete is born male but identifying as a female and compete as one, some females will feel a particular way about it,” Clinton Baker said. “If she identifies as a girl then I think she should be able to run in the race because she can use the ladies room, she can wear a skirt, why not run and stay active,” Natasha Morgan said. “The cream rises to the top,” Baker added. “Athletes now will tell you if you put UConn women on the court with men, UConn men might lose. It’s all in the spirit of competition, hard work and heart.”

Connecticut isn’t the only state in which the debate about transgender athletes in high school sports has taken place. In Texas, Mack Beggs, the two-time girls state wrestling champion, has been forced by state law to wrestle against girls despite transitioning from girl to boy because the policy there forces athletes to compete in the gender that is on their birth certificate.