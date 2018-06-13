Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What’s better than a taco? How about a FREE taco?

Taco Bell is giving away Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations (one per customer).

It’s all part of its “Steal a game, steal a taco” promotion that stated if the road team in the NBA Finals won Games 1-3 of the series, fans would be able to pick up a free taco at their local stores.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

