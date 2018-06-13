Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSMiami) – A raccoon that captivated the nation as it scaled a St. Paul skyscraper has made it all the way to the top and up onto the roof.

As the sun set on Tuesday, the furry little critter settled into its temporary home for the night, a nook next to a window 20 floors above street level.

“It’s hard not to have the little guy not capture your attention and your heart,” said attorney Sheila Donnelly-Coyne.

The raccoon began to climb up the UBS building early Tuesday, after being scared by building workers trying to help it off an overhang.

“The maintenance staff came out with some two by fours screwed together and pushed them up to the raccoon thinking that he would run down the boards onto the street and escape,” said Tim Nelson.

Instead, the raccoon fled upward as onlookers watched from below and from inside the UBS building, taking photos of its perilous journey. Before long the animal was gaining celebrity beyond the twin cities. #mprraccoon is trending on Twitter.

Animal control was called in to rescue the raccoon but deemed it too dangerous. So they set a trap, filled with cat food, on the roof.

Early Wednesday morning, it did make it to the roof but there’s word on if it ended up in the trap.