By Katherine Bostick



On those hot summer days in South Florida, relaxing with a good book is one solution for what to do this summer. There are some great authors living in the Miami and South Florida area. Bestselling authors like Dave Barry, Judy Blume, Brad Meltzer, and other famous authors live in our area. Check out the authors listed below for an idea of books that can be read this summer while sitting at the beach or relaxing inside an air-conditioned building this summer.



Dave Barry

www.davebarry.com

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and columnist David Barry began his career as a reporter, a copy editor, and soon became a syndicated humor columnist for the “Miami Herald” from 1983-2005. In addition to the Miami Herald, his humor writings have appeared in over 500 other newspapers. He published his first novel in 1999 and has since published more than 30 other books. Two of his books were turned into sit-coms.

His 2015 novel, “Best. State. Ever.: A Florida Man Defends His Homeland” (2015), is still a great book for a lazy summer beach read. Barry takes a humorous look at the state of Florida in this New York Times bestseller. David takes his readers on his personal journey from the bottom tip of Florida to the top and everything in between. Barry’s book will have readers rolling with laughter. If you thought you knew Florida, think again! Readers may purchase a copy at davebarry.com, or a local bookstore.

Brad Meltzer

www.bradmeltzer.com

Miami author Brad Meltzer is a New York Times best-selling author whose books oftentimes remain on the best-sellers list a year or more. He has also had his non-fiction, advice, children’s books, and his comic books make it onto the best-selling book list. He has even been on the Hollywood’s 25 Most Powerful Authors, and his many of his books have been translated into 25 different languages.

Brad’s latest book, “The Escape Artist,” is destined to become a best-seller as well. Released in March 2018, this book has already made the top 10 Apple iBook’s list from March 11, 2018.

“The Escape Artist” is a story about a secret government funeral home. This top-secret mortuary is only for the most high-profile cases and autopsies that the government doesn’t want the public to find out about. Meltzer’s newest book is filled with intrigue, danger, government cover-ups, and danger! “The Escape Artist” will keep readers glued to the pages to find out what sticky situation Nola and Zig will find themselves embroiled in next. This book is aimed more at the mature adult as there are many graphic scenes that may not be suitable for teens to read.

Judy Blume

www.judyblume.com

Over the past 50 years, world-famous author Judy Blume has written 29 books for all ages. Those 29 books have sold over 85 million copies and have been published in 32 languages. Although she won numerous awards, including the 2018 Carl Sandburg Literary Award, she is also on the list of authors most frequently banned. She and her husband have also recently opened their own bookstore in their home-town of Key West, Florida.

Her latest book, “In the Unlikely Event,” released in June 2017, is still a good book to read while kicking back at the beach or poolside. “In the Unlikely Event,” is the story of three generations of friends, families, and perfect strangers who will be directly affected by several plane crashes that take place in the early 1950’s. Using her writing skills, Judy tells about the characters coping skills surrounding the grieving process while trying to live there as close to normal as possible. This gripping novel can be found at Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and other bookstores in your local area.

Stuart Woods

www.stuartwoods.com

Stuart Woods and his wife JeanMarie spend part of their time in Key West, Florida, and part of their time in Mount Desert Island, Maine. Stuart has been writing since 1973 and has written more than 60 novels, with 50 of them making the bestseller list. He has also won numerous awards for his writing. Stuart’s latest novel.

Stuart’s latest novel, “Turbulence,” tells the story of Stone Barrington, a vacationer to Florida who ends up enthralled in intrigue. Barrington gives refuge to a politician during a hurricane, then finds out the politician has some rather destructive plans in the works. Being the daring hero, Stone decides to find out what the plan ensues. With the help of his friend, Holly Barker, try to find a way to stop the ruthless politician and his cronies. Published by Penguin Publishing Group. Available for purchase at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and other fine bookstores.

Carl Hiassen

www.carlhiaasen.com

Florida native Carl Hiassen released a new book in April 2018. Carl has written over 20 novels, mostly humorous crime books with a hint of environmentalism and politics. His novel, Hoot, was turned into a movie that was released in 2006. Many of his books have been translated into over 30 different languages

Hiassen’s latest book, “Assume The Worst: The Graduation Speech You’ll Never Hear,” is a hilarious, yet interesting book containing advice he thinks all graduates should know. He got the idea for this book after realizing that his own son would be going off to college this year. He wrote down all the sage advice that he felt his son should hear before leaving for college. This book, although geared for young adults starting on a new path, is a fun, relaxing read for all adults wanting to read a novel written by a Florida native.

