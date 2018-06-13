Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Ft. Lauderdale man is accused of killing his pregnant wife and then trying to get rid of her body by dumping it in the trash.

Cassandritz Blanc, 22, is charged with murder and abuse of a dead body. He’s being held without bond.

Hollywood police began surveillance on Blanc on Monday, June 4th, after his father-in-law, Roosevelt Bernard, was found dead. Roosevelt was reported missing Saturday when he did not show up for his 21-year-old daughter Martine’s baby shower.

Police say Bernard was shot and killed a few yards outside of his home in the 2900 block of Washington Street in a wooded area.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered that Blanc’s wife Martine, who was six months pregnant, was nowhere to be found.

While on a stakeout early Tuesday morning at Blanc’s apartment building on NE 1st Avenue in Ft. Lauderdale, investigators watched as he struggled to wheel a Waste Management trash can to the dumpster. Blanc left the can next to the dumpster on the north end of the alleyway and walked away.

When investigators looked inside the can, they found the mutilated body of Martine.

Blanc was taken into custody and then to Fort Lauderdale police headquarters.

During questioning, Blanc told investigators that he shot his wife in the head on Monday because she disrespected him, according to his arrest report.

He reportedly told police he then tried to cut up her body to make it easier to get in the trash can but was unable to remove any body parts.

Investigators say Blanc is also the prime suspect in his father-in-law’s murder but so far has not been charged in it.