MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we prepare to celebrate the dads in our life on Sunday, it’s a good reminder that it is currently Men’s Health Week.

The purpose of this week is to bring awareness to preventable health problems affecting men and boys.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” has some information you need to know to keep dear old dad, and even non-dads, healthy and strong for many years to come.

Heart Disease

It’s the leading cause of death for both men and women. But more than half of the annual heart disease-related deaths are men. Between 70% and 89% of all sudden cardiac events occur in men.

Suicide Rates

Depression in men is often undiagnosed, which contributes to the fact that men are four times as likely to commit suicide. We’ve been sharing this number quite a bit lately, but if you need help, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Smoking

Men are more likely to smoke than women. Eighteen percent of adult men light up, compared to less than 14 percent of all adult US women. Smoking causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, and obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and increases the risk for tuberculosis, certain eye diseases, and problems of the immune system, including rheumatoid arthritis.

Annual Check-Ups

In the battle of the sexes, the women are winning when it comes to preventive care. A CDC student found women are 100% more likely than men to schedule their annual check-ups! Guys, get with it! And ladies, if your guy is slacking, make the appointment for him!

You’re encouraged to wear blue Friday for Men’s Health.

