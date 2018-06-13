Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSMiami) – In today’s high tech world many parents are no longer giving their kids cash to do chores.

Instead, there are now allowance apps that help parents teach kids how to be financially responsible while earning money.

“We have tried every chore chart there is known to man,” said mom Dawn McCord who eventually ditched the charts and went digital by downloading the BusyKid app.

Moms and dads choose the chores and set their price. Kids check off their chores when they’re done and the app tallies up how much they’ve earned.

BusyKid app creator Greg Murset, a father of six, said he had an underlying reason for coming up with it.

“I did it because I want my kids to get the skills so that they’ll get out of my house and never come back except to visit once and a while right, I want them to be successful,” he said.

Other apps on the market, like RoosterMoney, PennyOwl, and FamZoo promise to help kids manage and save money. The BusyKid app also helps kids invest their earnings. The McCord kids have invested in Netflix and Amazon.

“I’m hoping that it’ll teach them a relationship between hard work and money,” said Dawn McCord.

Most chore apps have some kind of fee. A year subscription to BusyKid is $14.99 for the whole family.