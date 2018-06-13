Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the game that keeps on giving.

Every month of May for 30 years, five highly competitive friends continue the game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade.

Based on a true story, the movie stars Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, Jake Johnson, Jeremy Renner and John Hamm as the tag players.

“It was an absolute blast first of all getting a chance to work with Jeremy again, having not worked together since The Town. It’s such a wonderful group of guys. It wasn’t that difficult to act like long tome friends that’s for sure,” said Hamm.

Renner’s character is the only player whose never been tagged and the game coincides with his wedding day.

Renner actually broke both arms shooting an early scene and had to green screen his cast and keep working.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Renner if he was scared when it happened.

“I don’t think I was scared scared, but maybe more disappointed. I was very disappointed in myself,” said Renner.

“Actually it was kind of an amazing thing, as it brought everybody together and to rally around Jeremy because we knew he was paying on busted wings,” said Hamm.

Petrillo asked the other three men about how difficult it was for them physically to play in this film.

“I don’t have the stamina. I used to have it but I still have the agility. I have the agility but I don’t have body for the agility, so I’d do the moves and they were serious par four maneuvers, so I wound up really hurting myself,” said Helms.

“It’s about working out, but for me as an actor, it’s part of your tool. Artists have paintbrushes and colors and I have a 5-foot-10 inch body with 2 percent body fat. So I’ve been taking care of it. So for me, when they say action, I’ve been running for a month straight, so I just run right into the scene. If you’re not doing that, look, 2 broken arms for Renner and an asthma attack for Hannibal,” Johnson said.

“I didn’t have an asthma attack at all,” said Buress.

“And so 2 percent body fat does mean 2% Celsius?” he asked, joking.

“You realize just because you drink 2% milk, like four gallons a day, doesn’t mean you have 2% body fat? It’s a different metric,” joked Ed Helms.

“So the idea that this is a real story, that these guys really did this, is to me really endearing because it’s the story of friendship. Do you agree?’ asked Petrillo.

“You’re right. I think with any comedy you can make it as broad as you want. Every comedy has a tone, but I think what really resonates for audiences are the ones that have heart. The ones people can identify with,” said Hamm.

Tag opens in theaters June 15.