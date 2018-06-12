Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit ended just after morning rush hour in Hollywood.

A car was racing the wrong way on I-95 at a time when the highway was still extremely busy.

It was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Just before Sheridan Street, investigators say the people inside bailed out, running behind an interstate sound wall into the Parc Station Apartments.

Police converged on the apartment complex and the interstate.

In just a matter of moments, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale police had two men in custody.

Each of them was walked out, cuffed, from behind the sound wall. They were then placed into waiting police cars.

Fort Lauderdale investigators say this whole thing began last night.

The two are suspects in an occupied building burglary.

In that case, the vehicle used in the dangerous wrong-way chase was taken.

It wasn’t until Tuesday morning when a patrol officer spotted the stolen car and the pursuit began heading southbound.

It all came to an end with the car smashed up on the wrong side of the highway in Hollywood.