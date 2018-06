Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBS) – A small, twin-engine, private aircraft experienced gear failure and skidded off the north side of the runway while landing at Key West International Airport.

It happened Tuesday morning just before 7:30 a.m.

The two people aboard the Beechcraft travel air were uninjured.

The runway was closed while the aircraft was removed. A Delta Airlines flight was be delayed due to the incident.