NAPERVILLE (CBSMiami) – A fast-acting cop saved a toddler after finding it in an extremely dangerous place.

An Illinois police officer can be seen in dashcam video racing to save a toddler that was running by himself along a busy highway.

The sergeant pulled over immediately and began chasing the boy, who ran away from him.

At one point, a large truck can be seen passing within a few feet of the approximately one-year-old child at a high rate of speed.

Sergeant Anthony Mannino quickly caught up to the boy and pulled him out of harm’s way.

According to the Naperville Police Department, the child somehow escaped from home.

The officer received the department’s ‘Life Saving Award’ for his actions.